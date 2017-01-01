|
|
|
|
|
Whats's on
in Amman
فعاليات و أحداث هذا
الشهر
|
|
|
رزنامة الفعاليات والنشاطات
|
|
|فعاليات ونشاطات اليوم
|
|لايوجد اية فعاليات لهذا اليوم
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Visit Amman, Jordan
|
Why? The
reason most people travel to Amman, Jordan's 'white
city', is because it is a great base for exploring
the country. A holiday in Amman will also reveal the
fact that this city (one of the oldest in the world)
boasts plenty of historic sites as well as a modern
ambience and culture.
When? If you want to stay dry, avoid a
holiday in Amman between October and March, when it
is wet and cold, with occasional snowfalls.
Sun-lovers who travel to Amman will revel in the
hot, dry, summer months.
Who for? An Amman holiday is recommended for
serious travelers who enjoy discovering a different
way of life and making excursions to unique and
interesting outlying sites, like the famous 'Rose
City', the historic town of Madaba with its
beautiful mosaics, or the Dead Sea.
More Info: Before traveling to Amman visit
our website , which gives comprehensive information
on excursions and attractions, as well as basic
facts about entry requirements, communication,
health and safety.
|
|